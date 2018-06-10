Jadwa Saudi Riyal Murabaha
114.1653
SAR
0.0143
0.01%
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/10/2018)
258.019
設定日
06/30/2007
52週レンジ
112.9422 - 114.1653
前日終値
114.1510
1年トータルリターン
1.10%
年初来リターン
0.57%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/10/2018)
258.019
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Jadwa Saudi Riyal Murabaha Fund is an open-end fund registered in Saudi Arabia. The aim of the Fund is to generate market returns from short-term Murabaha-based trade transactions that are Sharia compliant, as well as provide easy liquidity for unit holders. The Fund invests in diversified low-risk transactions with well-reputed counterparties with sound financial backing.
住所Jadwa Investment Co
P.O.Box 60677
Riyadh 11555
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
電話番号Tel +966 11 279 1111
Webサイトwww.jadwa.com