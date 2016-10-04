Jadwa Saudi IPO Fund
JADSIPO:AB
SAR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
77.5479 - 97.6179
1年トータルリターン
-17.35%
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Saudi Arabia
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 SAR) ( 03/13/2018)
8.130
設定日
04/10/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.95%
経費率
-
企業概要
Jadwa Saudi IPO Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in Saudi Arabia. The fund objective is to achieve capital growth on the long-term through investing in the IPOs for Saudi Companies equities. The fund invests in newly listed company's equities with no more 2 years since listing date, and priority rights.
住所Jadwa Investment Co
P.O.Box 60677
Riyadh 11555
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
電話番号Tel +966 11 279 1111
Webサイトwww.jadwa.com