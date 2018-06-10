Jadwa Saudi Equity Fund
JADSEQT:AB
340.3361
SAR
1.5804
0.46%
更新日時 2018/06/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
278.3170 - 345.6797
1年トータルリターン
14.01%
年初来リターン
13.96%
前日終値
341.9165
52週レンジ
278.3170 - 345.6797
1年トータルリターン
13.47%
年初来リターン
13.96%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Saudi Arabia
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/10/2018)
340.3361
資産総額 (百万 SAR) ( 06/10/2018)
268.201
設定日
06/30/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OSAMA ABBASS
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.95%
経費率
-
企業概要
Jadwa Saudi Equity Fund is an open-end fund registered in Saudi Arabia. The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio comprised of Shariah-compliant companies listed on the Saudi equity market, using a multi-strategy approach. The Fund may invest up to 25% in other Saudi equity investment funds that are Shariah compliant.
住所Jadwa Investment Co
P.O.Box 60677
Riyadh 11555
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
電話番号Tel +966 11 279 1111
Webサイトwww.jadwa.com