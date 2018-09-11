Jadwa Arab Markets Equity Fu
JADARAB:AB
254.8550
SAR
0.1701
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
230.8149 - 268.8381
1年トータルリターン
0.54%
年初来リターン
5.76%
前日終値
255.0251
ファンド分類
Middle East Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Middle East Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/11/2018)
254.855
資産総額 (百万 SAR) ( 09/11/2018)
17.886
設定日
06/30/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OSAMA ABBASS
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.95%
経費率
-
企業概要
Jadwa Arab Markets Equity Fund is an open-end fund registered in Saudi Arabia. The Fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio comprised of Shariah-compliant companies listed on the Arab equity markets, using a multi-strategy approach. It also may invest up to 25% in other Sharia-compliant funds.
住所Jadwa Investment Co
P.O.Box 60677
Riyadh 11555
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
電話番号Tel +966 11 279 1111
Webサイトwww.jadwa.com