Fic PB Jacaraipe FIM CP IE
JACARAI:BZ
18.13
BRL
0.01
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.91 - 18.33
1年トータルリターン
6.77%
年初来リターン
4.83%
前日終値
18.13
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
18.13127
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
33.314
設定日
02/27/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDUARDO ALVES DE CASTRO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IDKA3FI:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Pre
|561.67 千
|6.64 百万
|19.89
|
LSALOCA:BZ
Vertice FOF Long & Short Alo
|136.95 千
|4.50 百万
|13.49
|
FOFINRF:BZ
Itau Vertice Fof Inflacao Re
|272.45 千
|3.00 百万
|8.98
|
AMBAHFC:BZ
Bahia Am Marau A Fic Fim
|2.13 百万
|2.63 百万
|7.87
|
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
|1.80 百万
|2.46 百万
|7.36
|
IKARUSF:BZ
Ikarus FIC FI Multimercado C
|1.75 百万
|2.35 百万
|7.04
|
FIFMULX:BZ
Itau Fund of Funds Multigest
|317.03 千
|2.19 百万
|6.57
|
STRFIC:BZ
Ibiuna Hedge STR FIC FI Mult
|9.31 千
|2.10 百万
|6.28
|
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
|6.92 千
|1.65 百万
|4.94
|
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
|724.50 千
|1.36 百万
|4.07
企業概要
Santander FIC FI PB Jacaraipe Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br