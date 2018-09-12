Fic PB Jacaraipe FIM CP IE

JACARAI:BZ
18.13
BRL
0.01
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.91 - 18.33
1年トータルリターン
6.77%
年初来リターン
4.83%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
前日終値
18.13
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
18.13127
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
33.314
設定日
02/27/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDUARDO ALVES DE CASTRO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
IDKA3FI:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Pre
561.67 千 6.64 百万 19.89
LSALOCA:BZ
Vertice FOF Long & Short Alo
136.95 千 4.50 百万 13.49
FOFINRF:BZ
Itau Vertice Fof Inflacao Re
272.45 千 3.00 百万 8.98
AMBAHFC:BZ
Bahia Am Marau A Fic Fim
2.13 百万 2.63 百万 7.87
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
1.80 百万 2.46 百万 7.36
IKARUSF:BZ
Ikarus FIC FI Multimercado C
1.75 百万 2.35 百万 7.04
FIFMULX:BZ
Itau Fund of Funds Multigest
317.03 千 2.19 百万 6.57
STRFIC:BZ
Ibiuna Hedge STR FIC FI Mult
9.31 千 2.10 百万 6.28
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
6.92 千 1.65 百万 4.94
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
724.50 千 1.36 百万 4.07
企業概要
Santander FIC FI PB Jacaraipe Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所
Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5029-2206
Webサイト
www.itaucustodia.com.br