ICON Long/Short Fund
ISTAX:US
NASDAQ GM
27.14
USD
0.11
0.40%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
22.67 - 27.65
1年トータルリターン
17.18%
年初来リターン
6.18%
前日終値
27.25
52週レンジ
22.67 - 27.65
1年トータルリターン
16.88%
年初来リターン
6.18%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
27.14
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/14/2018)
28.597
設定日
05/31/2006
直近配当額 ( 12/19/2014)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CRAIG T CALLAHAN
定額申込手数料
5.75%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
1.58%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BAC:US
ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ｱﾒﾘｶ
|70.70 千
|2.12 百万
|7.77
|
SIVB:US
SVBﾌｧｲﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|4.90 千
|1.47 百万
|5.39
|
MA:US
ﾏｽﾀｰｶｰﾄﾞ
|8.00 千
|1.43 百万
|5.24
|
ADBE:US
ｱﾄﾞﾋﾞｼｽﾃﾑｽﾞ
|5.50 千
|1.22 百万
|4.48
|
SBNY:US
ｼｸﾞﾈﾁｬｰ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ
|9.20 千
|1.17 百万
|4.30
|
PHM:US
ﾊﾟﾙﾄｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|38.50 千
|1.17 百万
|4.29
|
SWKS:US
ｽｶｲﾜｰｸｽ･ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
|11.10 千
|963.04 千
|3.54
|
WYND:US
ｳｨﾝﾀﾞﾑ･ﾃﾞｽﾃｨﾈｰｼｮﾝ
|8.30 千
|947.94 千
|3.48
|
MU:US
マイクロン･テクノロジー
|20.40 千
|937.99 千
|3.45
|
MG:CN
ﾏｸﾞﾅ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|13.90 千
|820.10 千
|3.01
企業概要
ICON Long/Short Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities traded in U.S. markets. The Fund will invest in long positions in equity securities identified as undervalued and take short positions in equity positions identified as overvalued.
住所ICON Funds
5299 DTC Boulevard
Suite 1200
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
電話番号1-888-389-4266
Webサイトwww.iconfunds.com