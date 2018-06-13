IST Aktien Schweiz SPI Plus

ISTASPL:SW
1,465.04
CHF
0.44
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,408.14 - 1,566.01
1年トータルリターン
1.56%
年初来リターン
-3.92%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Switzerland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,465.04
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
93.197
設定日
12/28/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.06%
償還手数料
0.06%
償還手数料
0.06%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.36%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
NESN:SW
ネスレ
213.21 千 16.12 百万 17.66
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
169.30 千 13.08 百万 14.33
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
51.74 千 11.34 百万 12.42
UBSG:SW
UBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
264.77 千 4.45 百万 4.87
ZURN:SW
ﾁｭｰﾘｯﾋ･ｲﾝｼｭﾗﾝｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
11.89 千 3.73 百万 4.08
CFR:SW
フィナンシエール･リシュモン
36.12 千 3.10 百万 3.39
CSGN:SW
クレディ･スイス･グループ
162.08 千 2.59 百万 2.84
ABBN:SW
ＡＢＢ
100.05 千 2.27 百万 2.49
PGHN:SW
ﾊﾟｰﾄﾅｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
2.64 千 1.87 百万 2.05
SIKA:SW
シーカ
14.52 千 1.81 百万 1.98
企業概要
IST Aktien Schweiz Plus Fund is an open-ended investment fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's aim is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of stocks that are part of the Swiss Performance Index. The investment strategy is based on a quant model and targets a tracking error of 0.5%-1.5%.
住所
IST Investmentstiftung
Manessestrasse 87
8045 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
41-1-455-37-00 Tel
Webサイト
www.istfunds.ch