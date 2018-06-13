IST Aktien Schweiz SPI Plus
ISTASP2:SW
1,466.83
CHF
0.45
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,409.62 - 1,567.39
1年トータルリターン
1.64%
年初来リターン
-3.88%
前日終値
1,466.38
52週レンジ
1,409.62 - 1,567.39
1年トータルリターン
1.45%
年初来リターン
-3.88%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Switzerland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,466.83
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
93.197
設定日
12/28/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.06%
償還手数料
0.06%
償還手数料
0.06%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.28%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|213.21 千
|16.12 百万
|17.66
|
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
|169.30 千
|13.08 百万
|14.33
|
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
|51.74 千
|11.34 百万
|12.42
|
UBSG:SW
UBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|264.77 千
|4.45 百万
|4.87
|
ZURN:SW
ﾁｭｰﾘｯﾋ･ｲﾝｼｭﾗﾝｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|11.89 千
|3.73 百万
|4.08
|
CFR:SW
フィナンシエール･リシュモン
|36.12 千
|3.10 百万
|3.39
|
CSGN:SW
クレディ･スイス･グループ
|162.08 千
|2.59 百万
|2.84
|
ABBN:SW
ＡＢＢ
|100.05 千
|2.27 百万
|2.49
|
PGHN:SW
ﾊﾟｰﾄﾅｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|2.64 千
|1.87 百万
|2.05
|
SIKA:SW
シーカ
|14.52 千
|1.81 百万
|1.98
企業概要
IST Aktien Schweiz Plus Fund is an open-ended investment fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's aim is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of stocks that are part of the Swiss Performance Index. The investment strategy is based on a quant model and targets a tracking error of 0.5%-1.5%.
住所IST Investmentstiftung
Manessestrasse 87
8045 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-1-455-37-00 Tel
Webサイトwww.istfunds.ch