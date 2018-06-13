IST America Small Mid Caps I
ISTASMG:SW
2,214.43
CHF
4.35
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,825.54 - 2,218.78
1年トータルリターン
13.74%
年初来リターン
6.78%
前日終値
2,218.78
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
2,214.43
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
19.813
設定日
11/05/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.25%
償還手数料
0.25%
償還手数料
0.25%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.58%
経費率
-
企業概要
IST America Small Mid Caps is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's objective is to outperform Russell 2500 Index in terms of total return over the long term. The Fund invests in North-American small-and mid-cap stocks.
住所IST Investmentstiftung
Manessestrasse 87
8045 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-1-455-37-00 Tel
Webサイトwww.istfunds.ch