IST3 Private Equity EUR
IST3PE3:SW
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Private Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
01/31/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
IST3 Private Equity EUR is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests globally in Private Equity and focuses on Buyout and Venture Capital strategies.
住所IST Investmentstiftung
Manessestrasse 87
8045 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-1-455-37-00 Tel
Webサイトwww.istfunds.ch