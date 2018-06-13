IST2 Aktien Schweiz SPI Plus

IST2ASP:SW
1,458.59
CHF
0.44
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,401.95 - 1,559.07
1年トータルリターン
1.56%
年初来リターン
-3.92%
前日終値
1,458.15
ファンド分類
Multiple Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,458.59
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
3.768
設定日
08/31/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.06%
償還手数料
0.06%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.36%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
NESN:SW
ネスレ
8.65 千 653.82 千 17.66
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
6.87 千 530.44 千 14.33
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
2.10 千 459.75 千 12.42
UBSG:SW
UBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
10.74 千 180.33 千 4.87
ZURN:SW
ﾁｭｰﾘｯﾋ･ｲﾝｼｭﾗﾝｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
482.02 151.07 千 4.08
CFR:SW
フィナンシエール･リシュモン
1.46 千 125.62 千 3.39
CSGN:SW
クレディ･スイス･グループ
6.57 千 105.10 千 2.84
ABBN:SW
ＡＢＢ
4.06 千 92.18 千 2.49
PGHN:SW
ﾊﾟｰﾄﾅｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
106.90 75.90 千 2.05
SIKA:SW
シーカ
588.00 73.44 千 1.98
企業概要
IST2 Aktien Schweiz Plus Fund is an open-ended investment fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's aim is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of stocks that are part of the Swiss Performance Index. The investment strategy is based on a quant model and targets a tracking error of 0.5%-1.5%.
住所
IST Investmentstiftung
Manessestrasse 87
8045 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
41-1-455-37-00 Tel
Webサイト
www.istfunds.ch