Bancomer Crecimiento Ahorro
ISSSTNL:MM
Mexico SE
2.2196
MXN
0.0001
0.01%
更新日時 5:12 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2.0638 - 2.2200
1年トータルリターン
7.78%
年初来リターン
3.07%
始値
2.2196
前日終値
2.2195
52週レンジ
2.0638 - 2.2200
1年トータルリターン
7.71%
年初来リターン
3.07%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Mexico
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
2.219589
資産総額 (百万 MXN) ( 02/26/2009)
12.433
設定日
10/28/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Bancomer Crecimiento Ahorro Individual SIEFORE SA de CV is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Mexico. The Fund's objective is to offer attractive returns and high liquidity by investing in short-term government and corporate fixed-income securities, especially as a retirement benefit.
住所Afore Bancomer SA de CV
Av Insurgentes Sur No 1685
Guadalupe Inn
01020 Mexico DF
Mexico
電話番号52-55-5624-1166
Webサイトwww.aforebancomer.com.mx