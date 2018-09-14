Voya Solution 2055 Portfolio
ISSPX:US
NASDAQ GM
14.15
USD
0.02
0.14%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
13.25 - 15.03
1年トータルリターン
7.93%
年初来リターン
1.58%
前日終値
14.13
52週レンジ
13.25 - 15.03
1年トータルリターン
8.16%
年初来リターン
1.58%
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2051-2055
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
14.15
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
188.696
設定日
03/08/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.0465
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.27%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.44%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|1.50 百万
|18.14 百万
|9.84
|
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|937.13 千
|15.08 百万
|8.18
|
ITGIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Growth Equit
|140.56 千
|14.39 百万
|7.81
|
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
|1.40 百万
|14.30 百万
|7.76
|
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
|647.95 千
|14.26 百万
|7.73
|
IPLIX:US
Voya Index Plus LargeCap Por
|529.74 千
|14.10 百万
|7.65
|
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
|682.25 千
|13.88 百万
|7.53
|
IEMGX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Emerging
|1.05 百万
|12.85 百万
|6.97
|
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|1.21 百万
|12.51 百万
|6.78
|
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
|760.68 千
|7.44 百万
|4.03
企業概要
Voya Solution 2055 Porfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2055. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-