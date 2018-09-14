Voya Solution 2055 Portfolio

ISSPX:US
NASDAQ GM
14.15
USD
0.02
0.14%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
13.25 - 15.03
1年トータルリターン
7.93%
年初来リターン
1.58%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
14.15
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
188.696
設定日
03/08/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.0465
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.27%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.44%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
1.50 百万 18.14 百万 9.84
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
937.13 千 15.08 百万 8.18
ITGIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Growth Equit
140.56 千 14.39 百万 7.81
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
1.40 百万 14.30 百万 7.76
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
647.95 千 14.26 百万 7.73
IPLIX:US
Voya Index Plus LargeCap Por
529.74 千 14.10 百万 7.65
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
682.25 千 13.88 百万 7.53
IEMGX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Emerging
1.05 百万 12.85 百万 6.97
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
1.21 百万 12.51 百万 6.78
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
760.68 千 7.44 百万 4.03
企業概要
Voya Solution 2055 Porfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2055. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所
VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-