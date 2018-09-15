Bancomer Prevision Social La
ISSEMYMA:MM
Mexico SE
2.9653
MXN
0.0072
0.24%
更新日時 2018/09/15
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2.8023 - 2.9906
1年トータルリターン
5.86%
年初来リターン
3.62%
始値
2.9653
前日終値
2.9581
52週レンジ
2.8023 - 2.9906
1年トータルリターン
5.79%
年初来リターン
3.62%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Long
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Mexico
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
2.965279
資産総額 (十億 MXN) ( 02/26/2009)
1.352
設定日
12/10/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Bancomer Prevision Social Largo Plazo SIEFORE SA de CV is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Mexico. The Fund's objective is to offer attractive returns and high liquidity by investing in long-term government and corporate fixed-income securities, especially as a retirement benefit.
住所Afore Bancomer SA de CV
Av Insurgentes Sur No 1685
Guadalupe Inn
01020 Mexico DF
Mexico
電話番号52-55-5624-1166
Webサイトwww.aforebancomer.com.mx