IS Selected Equities Fund
ISSELEQ:IR
2,226.97
ISK
6.97
0.31%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2,196.33 - 2,593.15
1年トータルリターン
-9.92%
年初来リターン
-8.70%
前日終値
2,220.00
52週レンジ
2,196.33 - 2,593.15
1年トータルリターン
-11.69%
年初来リターン
-8.70%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Iceland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
2,226.97
資産総額 (十億 ISK) ( 09/05/2018)
5.162
設定日
06/30/1998
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MOGENS G MOGENSEN / GISLI HALLDORSSON
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.70%
経費率
-
企業概要
IS Selected Equities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Iceland. The Fund's objective is long-term asset growth. The Fund seeks to invest in sound companies with good upside potential. The Fund aims to diversify its investments according to each underlying company's weight in the benchmark OMXIGI index. The Fund mainly invests in listed Icelandic stocks.
住所IS Fund Ltd
Kirkjusandur 2
155 Reykjavik
Iceland
電話番号354-440-4900
Webサイトwww.islandssjodir.is/english