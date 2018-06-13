AB International Strategic C
ISRYX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.35
USD
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.35
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
77.315
設定日
07/29/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/15/2017)
0.0446
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.72%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.95%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MYMXX:US
AB Government Money Market P
|3.19 百万
|3.19 百万
|4.53
|
4716:JP
日本オラクル
|18.80 千
|1.54 百万
|2.19
|
ALL:AU
アリストクラート･レジャー
|76.02 千
|1.53 百万
|2.16
|
AMS:SM
ｱﾏﾃﾞｳｽITｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|20.86 千
|1.52 百万
|2.16
|
CRDA:LN
ｸﾛｰﾀﾞ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|22.15 千
|1.35 百万
|1.92
|
RDSB:LN
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
|37.29 千
|1.33 百万
|1.89
|
WKL:NA
ｳﾞｫﾙﾀｰｽ･ｸﾙｰﾜｰ
|24.06 千
|1.30 百万
|1.85
|
9432:JP
日本電信電話
|27.20 千
|1.29 百万
|1.83
|
SALM:NO
ｻﾙﾏｰﾙ
|27.54 千
|1.28 百万
|1.82
|
DBS:SP
DBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|54.90 千
|1.27 百万
|1.80
企業概要
AB International Strategic Core Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. The Fund invests in common stocks of non-U.S. companies, and in companies in at least three countries other than the United States.
住所Alliance Funds
1345 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10105
電話番号1-800-227-4618
Webサイトwww.alliancebernstein.com