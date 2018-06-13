AB International Strategic C

ISRYX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.35
USD
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.91 - 12.42
1年トータルリターン
12.80%
年初来リターン
4.57%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.35
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
77.315
設定日
07/29/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/15/2017)
0.0446
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.72%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.95%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
MYMXX:US
AB Government Money Market P
3.19 百万 3.19 百万 4.53
4716:JP
日本オラクル
18.80 千 1.54 百万 2.19
ALL:AU
アリストクラート･レジャー
76.02 千 1.53 百万 2.16
AMS:SM
ｱﾏﾃﾞｳｽITｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
20.86 千 1.52 百万 2.16
CRDA:LN
ｸﾛｰﾀﾞ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
22.15 千 1.35 百万 1.92
RDSB:LN
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
37.29 千 1.33 百万 1.89
WKL:NA
ｳﾞｫﾙﾀｰｽ･ｸﾙｰﾜｰ
24.06 千 1.30 百万 1.85
9432:JP
日本電信電話
27.20 千 1.29 百万 1.83
SALM:NO
ｻﾙﾏｰﾙ
27.54 千 1.28 百万 1.82
DBS:SP
DBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
54.90 千 1.27 百万 1.80
企業概要
AB International Strategic Core Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. The Fund invests in common stocks of non-U.S. companies, and in companies in at least three countries other than the United States.
住所
Alliance Funds
1345 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10105
電話番号
1-800-227-4618
Webサイト
www.alliancebernstein.com