iShares TA-35 Israel UCITS E

ISRL:LN
London
466.80
GBp
2.35
0.50%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
470.30
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
466.80 - 470.30
出来高
51,600
前日終値
469.15
52週レンジ
377.05 - 480.85
1年トータルリターン
17.04%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
始値
470.30
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
466.80 - 470.30
出来高
51,600
前日終値
469.15
52週レンジ
377.05 - 480.85
1年トータルリターン
15.54%
年初来リターン
7.94%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
466.07
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
18.310
設定日
01/20/2016
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.66%
乖離率52週平均値
0.01%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.60%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
8.43%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
DSCT:IT
ｲｽﾗｴﾙ･ﾃﾞｨｽｶｳﾝﾄ銀行
263.72 千 835.53 千 4.55
ORA:US
ｵｰﾏｯﾄ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
9.55 千 526.19 千 2.87
OPK:US
ｵﾌﾟｺ･ﾍﾙｽ
78.93 千 454.13 千 2.48
DEDRL:IT
ﾃﾞﾚｯｸ・ﾄﾞﾘﾘﾝｸﾞ
124.52 千 355.44 千 1.94
MTOR:US
ﾒﾘﾀｰ
0.00 1.00 0.00
企業概要
iShares TA-35 Israel UCITS ETF USD (Acc) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in Israel. The Fund tracks the TA-35 Index, which represents the prices of the 35 companies with the highest market capitalization on the Tel Aviv exchange.
住所
BlackRock Inc
JP Morgan House
International Financial Services Ctr
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号
+44-20-7668-8007 Tel
Webサイト
www.iShares.com