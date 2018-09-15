iShares TA-35 Israel UCITS E
ISRL:LN
London
466.80
GBp
2.35
0.50%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
470.30
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
466.80 - 470.30
出来高
51,600
前日終値
469.15
52週レンジ
377.05 - 480.85
1年トータルリターン
17.04%
始値
470.30
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
466.80 - 470.30
出来高
51,600
前日終値
469.15
52週レンジ
377.05 - 480.85
1年トータルリターン
15.54%
年初来リターン
7.94%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
466.07
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
18.310
設定日
01/20/2016
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.66%
乖離率52週平均値
0.01%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.60%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
8.43%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DSCT:IT
ｲｽﾗｴﾙ･ﾃﾞｨｽｶｳﾝﾄ銀行
|263.72 千
|835.53 千
|4.55
|
ORA:US
ｵｰﾏｯﾄ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
|9.55 千
|526.19 千
|2.87
|
OPK:US
ｵﾌﾟｺ･ﾍﾙｽ
|78.93 千
|454.13 千
|2.48
|
DEDRL:IT
ﾃﾞﾚｯｸ・ﾄﾞﾘﾘﾝｸﾞ
|124.52 千
|355.44 千
|1.94
|
MTOR:US
ﾒﾘﾀｰ
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
iShares TA-35 Israel UCITS ETF USD (Acc) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in Israel. The Fund tracks the TA-35 Index, which represents the prices of the 35 companies with the highest market capitalization on the Tel Aviv exchange.
住所BlackRock Inc
JP Morgan House
International Financial Services Ctr
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号+44-20-7668-8007 Tel
Webサイトwww.iShares.com