Voya Solution 2045 Portfolio

ISRIX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.09
USD
0.17
1.32%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
11.17 - 13.57
1年トータルリターン
18.48%
年初来リターン
2.67%
前日終値
12.92
ファンド分類
Target 2041-2045
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
13.09
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
706.602
設定日
05/10/2006
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.1612
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.23%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.18%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
3.50 百万 72.81 百万 10.54
IPPIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Large Cap
4.14 百万 69.83 百万 10.11
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
5.02 百万 61.92 百万 8.96
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
3.91 百万 41.44 百万 6.00
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
3.84 百万 41.28 百万 5.97
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
1.72 百万 35.00 百万 5.07
IIMOX:US
Voya MidCap Opportunities Po
2.38 百万 34.68 百万 5.02
IEMGX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Emerging
2.58 百万 34.54 百万 5.00
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
2.19 百万 34.43 百万 4.98
IMCVX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Mid Cap V
2.87 百万 34.23 百万 4.95
企業概要
Voya Solution 2045 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2045. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所
VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-