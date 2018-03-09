Voya Solution 2045 Portfolio
ISRIX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.09
USD
0.17
1.32%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
11.17 - 13.57
1年トータルリターン
18.48%
年初来リターン
2.67%
前日終値
12.92
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2041-2045
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
13.09
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
706.602
設定日
05/10/2006
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.1612
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.23%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.18%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
|3.50 百万
|72.81 百万
|10.54
|
IPPIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Large Cap
|4.14 百万
|69.83 百万
|10.11
|
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|5.02 百万
|61.92 百万
|8.96
|
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|3.91 百万
|41.44 百万
|6.00
|
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
|3.84 百万
|41.28 百万
|5.97
|
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
|1.72 百万
|35.00 百万
|5.07
|
IIMOX:US
Voya MidCap Opportunities Po
|2.38 百万
|34.68 百万
|5.02
|
IEMGX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Emerging
|2.58 百万
|34.54 百万
|5.00
|
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|2.19 百万
|34.43 百万
|4.98
|
IMCVX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Mid Cap V
|2.87 百万
|34.23 百万
|4.95
企業概要
Voya Solution 2045 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2045. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-