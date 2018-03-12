Industrial Alliance SRP SRI
ISRIBA7C:CN
14.87
CAD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 20:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
14.23 - 15.06
1年トータルリターン
3.76%
年初来リターン
-0.16%
前日終値
14.86
52週レンジ
14.23 - 15.06
1年トータルリターン
3.69%
年初来リターン
-0.16%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
14.8745
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 02/28/2018)
34.208
設定日
01/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW SIMPSON / DERMOT FOLEY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.27%
経費率
3.05%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IACIBSO:CN
IA Clarington - Inhance Bala
|2.04 百万
|34.07 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Industrial Alliance SRP SRI Balanced (Inhance) is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's objective is to generate interest and dividend income as well as capital appreciation by investing in an underlying fund that meets the advisor's socially responsible investment principles, with a balanced holding in bond and equity funds.
住所Industrial Alliance Mutual Funds Inc
160 Eglinton Avenue East
7th Floor
Toronto, ON M4P 3B5
Canada
電話番号1-877-876-6989
Webサイトwww.iaclarington.com