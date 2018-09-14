Voya Solution 2045 Portfolio
ISRAX:US
NASDAQ GM
11.83
USD
0.02
0.17%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
11.10 - 12.55
1年トータルリターン
7.75%
年初来リターン
1.58%
前日終値
11.81
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2041-2045
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
11.83
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
655.141
設定日
05/09/2006
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.1503
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.27%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.68%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|4.78 百万
|57.76 百万
|8.85
|
ITGIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Growth Equit
|498.23 千
|51.01 百万
|7.82
|
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
|4.97 百万
|50.59 百万
|7.75
|
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
|2.29 百万
|50.47 百万
|7.73
|
IPLIX:US
Voya Index Plus LargeCap Por
|1.88 百万
|49.98 百万
|7.66
|
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|3.10 百万
|49.93 百万
|7.65
|
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
|2.41 百万
|49.12 百万
|7.53
|
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|4.28 百万
|44.23 百万
|6.78
|
IEMGX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Emerging
|3.48 百万
|42.40 百万
|6.50
|
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
|2.86 百万
|27.96 百万
|4.28
企業概要
Voya Solution 2045 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2045. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-