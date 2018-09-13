IST Israel Index Category II
ISRAIII:SW
90.42
CHF
0.60
0.67%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
71.67 - 93.79
1年トータルリターン
17.54%
年初来リターン
10.92%
前日終値
89.82
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
90.42
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
3.637
設定日
07/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
IST Israel Index Category III is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund is an index oriented portfolio. The Fund invests in the MSCI Israel Standard index.
住所IST Investmentstiftung
Manessestrasse 87
8045 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-1-455-37-00 Tel
Webサイトwww.istfunds.ch