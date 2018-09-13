IST Israel Index Category II

ISRAIII:SW
90.42
CHF
0.60
0.67%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
71.67 - 93.79
1年トータルリターン
17.54%
年初来リターン
10.92%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
89.82
52週レンジ
71.67 - 93.79
1年トータルリターン
16.21%
年初来リターン
10.92%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
90.42
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
3.637
設定日
07/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
IST Israel Index Category III is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund is an index oriented portfolio. The Fund invests in the MSCI Israel Standard index.
住所
IST Investmentstiftung
Manessestrasse 87
8045 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
41-1-455-37-00 Tel
Webサイト
www.istfunds.ch