ISR Capital Ltd
ISR:SP
Singapore
0.003
SGD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
始値
0.002
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.002 - 0.003
出来高
200
前日終値
0.003
52週レンジ
0.002 - 0.008
1年トータルリターン
-50.00%
始値
0.002
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.002 - 0.003
出来高
200
前日終値
0.003
52週レンジ
0.002 - 0.008
1年トータルリターン
-50.00%
年初来リターン
-40.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (SGD) (TTM)
0.000
時価総額 (百万 SGD)
9.480
発行済株式数 (十億)
3.160
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
11.40
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Financials
業種
Institutional Financial Svcs
産業サブグループ
Institutional Brokerage
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
ISR Capital Limited provides proprietary investment and investment advisory. The Company focuses on the natural resource space, as well as selectively participating in non-resource projects which show compelling growth prospects, by way of either direct or indirect investments.
住所20 Martin Road
#10-01 Seng Kee Building
Singapore, 239070
Singapore
電話番号65-6319-4999
Webサイトwww.isrcap.com