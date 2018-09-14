Voya Solution 2035 Portfolio

ISQTX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.33
USD
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
1年トータルリターン
7.06%
年初来リターン
1.62%
前日終値
12.32
ファンド分類
Target 2031-2035
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
12.33
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
883.499
設定日
05/09/2006
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.1626
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.32%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.70%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.86%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ITRIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Capital Appr
2.51 百万 71.10 百万 8.11
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
6.99 百万 68.32 百万 7.79
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
5.35 百万 64.57 百万 7.37
ITGIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Growth Equit
622.10 千 63.70 百万 7.27
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
6.15 百万 63.55 百万 7.25
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
3.59 百万 57.71 百万 6.58
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
2.81 百万 57.12 百万 6.52
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
5.00 百万 50.89 百万 5.81
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
2.25 百万 49.62 百万 5.66
IPLIX:US
Voya Index Plus LargeCap Por
1.59 百万 42.45 百万 4.84
企業概要
Voya Solution 2035 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2035. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所
VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-