Voya Solution 2035 Portfolio
ISQSX:US
NASDAQ GM
11.97
USD
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
11.31 - 12.66
1年トータルリターン
7.49%
年初来リターン
1.96%
前日終値
11.96
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2031-2035
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
11.97
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
883.499
設定日
05/09/2006
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.0394
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.83%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.41%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ITRIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Capital Appr
|2.51 百万
|71.10 百万
|8.11
|
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
|6.99 百万
|68.32 百万
|7.79
|
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|5.35 百万
|64.57 百万
|7.37
|
ITGIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Growth Equit
|622.10 千
|63.70 百万
|7.27
|
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|6.15 百万
|63.55 百万
|7.25
|
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|3.59 百万
|57.71 百万
|6.58
|
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
|2.81 百万
|57.12 百万
|6.52
|
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
|5.00 百万
|50.89 百万
|5.81
|
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
|2.25 百万
|49.62 百万
|5.66
|
IPLIX:US
Voya Index Plus LargeCap Por
|1.59 百万
|42.45 百万
|4.84
企業概要
Voya Solution 2035 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2035. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-