Voya Solution 2035 Portfolio
ISQAX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.47
USD
0.03
0.24%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
11.31 - 12.99
1年トータルリターン
10.34%
年初来リターン
1.63%
前日終値
12.50
52週レンジ
11.31 - 12.99
1年トータルリターン
10.25%
年初来リターン
1.63%
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2031-2035
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.47
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/14/2018)
900.858
設定日
05/09/2006
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.156
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.25%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.66%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|5.50 百万
|85.60 百万
|9.37
|
IPPIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Large Cap
|4.26 百万
|70.53 百万
|7.72
|
ITRIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Capital Appr
|2.34 百万
|64.89 百万
|7.10
|
IEOHX:US
Voya Large Cap Growth Portfo
|3.03 百万
|63.85 百万
|6.99
|
IICFX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|6.01 百万
|63.48 百万
|6.95
|
IIGIX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Internati
|5.17 百万
|63.44 百万
|6.95
|
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
|4.90 百万
|48.46 百万
|5.31
|
IFRIX:US
ﾎﾞﾔ･ﾌﾛ-ﾃｨﾝｸﾞ･ﾚｰﾄ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|4.78 百万
|47.20 百万
|5.17
|
IIIIX:US
Voya International Index Por
|4.24 百万
|45.18 百万
|4.95
|
IEMGX:US
Voya Multi-Manager Emerging
|2.68 百万
|36.45 百万
|3.99
企業概要
Voya Solution 2035 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2035. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-