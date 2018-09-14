Voya Solution Moderately Con

ISPTX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.71
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
前日終値
9.71
52週レンジ
9.56 - 10.12
1年トータルリターン
3.71%
年初来リターン
0.82%
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.71
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
26.566
設定日
04/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.2076
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.14%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL JOHN ROLAND / STANLEY DAVID VYNER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.40%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.54%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ITRIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Capital Appr
108.69 千 3.08 百万 10.12
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
281.13 千 2.75 百万 9.02
ILBAX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
238.47 千 2.45 百万 8.04
IGZAX:US
Voya Short Term Bond Fund
251.92 千 2.44 百万 8.02
VGSBX:US
Voya Variable Insurance Trus
246.21 千 2.44 百万 8.00
IFRIX:US
ﾎﾞﾔ･ﾌﾛ-ﾃｨﾝｸﾞ･ﾚｰﾄ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
217.35 千 2.13 百万 7.00
VHYRX:US
Voya High Yield Bond Fund
233.35 千 1.83 百万 6.00
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
96.05 千 1.55 百万 5.07
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
63.64 千 1.29 百万 4.25
IBRIX:US
VY BlackRock Inflation Prote
128.84 千 1.23 百万 4.02
企業概要
Voya Solution Moderately Conservative Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide a combination of total return and stability of principal through a diversified asset allocation strategy. The Porfolio invests in underlying funds which are active U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所
VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-