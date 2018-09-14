Voya Solution Moderately Con
ISPTX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.71
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
9.56 - 10.12
1年トータルリターン
3.60%
年初来リターン
0.82%
前日終値
9.71
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.71
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
26.566
設定日
04/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.2076
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.14%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL JOHN ROLAND / STANLEY DAVID VYNER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.40%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.54%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ITRIX:US
VY T Rowe Price Capital Appr
|108.69 千
|3.08 百万
|10.12
|
IIBZX:US
Voya Intermediate Bond Fund
|281.13 千
|2.75 百万
|9.02
|
ILBAX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|238.47 千
|2.45 百万
|8.04
|
IGZAX:US
Voya Short Term Bond Fund
|251.92 千
|2.44 百万
|8.02
|
VGSBX:US
Voya Variable Insurance Trus
|246.21 千
|2.44 百万
|8.00
|
IFRIX:US
ﾎﾞﾔ･ﾌﾛ-ﾃｨﾝｸﾞ･ﾚｰﾄ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|217.35 千
|2.13 百万
|7.00
|
VHYRX:US
Voya High Yield Bond Fund
|233.35 千
|1.83 百万
|6.00
|
INGIX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|96.05 千
|1.55 百万
|5.07
|
IVKIX:US
VY Invesco Comstock Portfoli
|63.64 千
|1.29 百万
|4.25
|
IBRIX:US
VY BlackRock Inflation Prote
|128.84 千
|1.23 百万
|4.02
企業概要
Voya Solution Moderately Conservative Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide a combination of total return and stability of principal through a diversified asset allocation strategy. The Porfolio invests in underlying funds which are active U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-