OnePath OneAnswer Personal S
ISPNJSE:AU
1.3074
AUD
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1297 - 1.3204
1年トータルリターン
13.43%
年初来リターン
3.63%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.3074
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 01/31/2018)
16.082
設定日
07/02/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.90%
経費率
1.77%
企業概要
OnePath OneAnswer Personal Super - Zurich Investments Global Thematic Shares is a superannuation fund incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth and to outperform the MSCI World (ex-Australia) Accumulation Index in $A, over periods of five or more years. The Fund invests in a broad selection of companies listed on foreign stock exchanges.
住所OnePath & ANZ Funds
242 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9234-8111
Webサイトwww.onepath.com.au