OnePath OneAnswer Personal S
ISPNASN:AU
1.4882
AUD
0.0023
0.15%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3887 - 1.5537
1年トータルリターン
6.86%
年初来リターン
1.08%
前日終値
1.4859
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1.4882
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 07/31/2018)
14.359
設定日
07/02/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
3.53%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.80%
経費率
2.38%
企業概要
OnePath OneAnswer Personal Super - OnePath Global Emerging Markets Shares is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Free Index, A$ unhedged, over periods of three years or more. The Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of international emerging market shares.
住所OnePath & ANZ Funds
242 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9234-8111
Webサイトwww.onepath.com.au