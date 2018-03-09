OnePath OneAnswer Personal S
ISPNASE:AU
1.6961
AUD
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3584 - 1.7067
1年トータルリターン
25.19%
年初来リターン
4.15%
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.6961
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 01/31/2018)
14.628
設定日
07/02/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.74%
企業概要
OnePath OneAnswer Personal Super - OnePath Global Emerging Markets Shares is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Free Index, A$ unhedged, over periods of three years or more. The Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of international emerging market shares.
住所OnePath & ANZ Funds
242 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9234-8111
Webサイトwww.onepath.com.au