Fidelity Funds - Japan Small

IPGD:GR
Berlin
19.740
EUR
0.390
2.02%
更新日時 4:55 JST 2018/06/15
始値
19.246
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
19.240 - 19.750
前日終値
19.350
52週レンジ
16.210 - 20.780
1年トータルリターン
17.43%
年初来リターン
1.60%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
2,549
資産総額 (十億 JPY) ( 05/31/2018)
15.492
設定日
12/06/1991
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-99.24%
乖離率52週平均値
-99.25%
ファンドマネージャ
JUN TANO
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
2.00%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
3.62%
3年トータルリターン
11.08%
5年トータルリターン
15.21%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
9962:JP
ミスミグループ本社
328.91 千 1.02 十億 3.96
6586:JP
マキタ
186.45 千 947.09 百万 3.69
6383:JP
ダイフク
127.14 千 892.01 百万 3.48
7269:JP
スズキ
140.57 千 860.67 百万 3.36
7701:JP
島津製作所
301.29 千 827.99 百万 3.23
8795:JP
Ｔ＆Ｄホールディングス
462.20 千 816.12 百万 3.18
6146:JP
ディスコ
31.03 千 778.65 百万 3.04
4768:JP
大塚商会
139.44 千 693.72 百万 2.70
6305:JP
日立建機
137.64 千 628.64 百万 2.45
6273:JP
ＳＭＣ
13.72 千 614.90 百万 2.40
企業概要
Fidelity Funds - Japan Smaller Companies Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in securities principally in smaller and emerging companies in Japan, including those listed on regional stock exchanges in Japan and on the Tokyo over-the-counter market.
住所
Fidelity Funds
2a, rue Albert Borschette
BP 2174, L-1021 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-250-404-1
Webサイト
www.fidelityinternational.com