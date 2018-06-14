Fidelity Funds - Japan Small
IPGD:GR
Berlin
19.740
EUR
0.390
2.02%
更新日時 4:55 JST 2018/06/15
始値
19.246
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
19.240 - 19.750
前日終値
19.350
52週レンジ
16.210 - 20.780
1年トータルリターン
17.43%
年初来リターン
1.60%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
2,549
資産総額 (十億 JPY) ( 05/31/2018)
15.492
設定日
12/06/1991
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-99.24%
乖離率52週平均値
-99.25%
ファンドマネージャ
JUN TANO
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
2.00%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
3.62%
3年トータルリターン
11.08%
5年トータルリターン
15.21%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
9962:JP
ミスミグループ本社
|328.91 千
|1.02 十億
|3.96
|
6586:JP
マキタ
|186.45 千
|947.09 百万
|3.69
|
6383:JP
ダイフク
|127.14 千
|892.01 百万
|3.48
|
7269:JP
スズキ
|140.57 千
|860.67 百万
|3.36
|
7701:JP
島津製作所
|301.29 千
|827.99 百万
|3.23
|
8795:JP
Ｔ＆Ｄホールディングス
|462.20 千
|816.12 百万
|3.18
|
6146:JP
ディスコ
|31.03 千
|778.65 百万
|3.04
|
4768:JP
大塚商会
|139.44 千
|693.72 百万
|2.70
|
6305:JP
日立建機
|137.64 千
|628.64 百万
|2.45
|
6273:JP
ＳＭＣ
|13.72 千
|614.90 百万
|2.40
企業概要
Fidelity Funds - Japan Smaller Companies Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in securities principally in smaller and emerging companies in Japan, including those listed on regional stock exchanges in Japan and on the Tokyo over-the-counter market.
住所Fidelity Funds
2a, rue Albert Borschette
BP 2174, L-1021 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-250-404-1