Investec International Globa
INVGMAI:GU
3.03
USD
0.03
0.88%
更新日時 2018/02/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.63 - 3.22
前日終値
3.06
52週レンジ
2.63 - 3.22
1年トータルリターン
15.69%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/08/2018)
3.031
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/16/2018)
270.099
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 11/01/2016)
0.01
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIP SAUNDERS / IAIN CUNNINGHAM
定額申込手数料
10.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Investec International Global Managed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Guernsey. The objective is to provide investors with an exposure to the international equity, bond, and money market instruments. This Portfolio seeks to match the maximum total return (income and capital) for investors with an appropriate level of risk.
住所Registered Office:
Grand Canal House
1 Upper Grand Canal Street
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-