DFS GIF American Equity MFS
IMPAM18:CN
8.16
CAD
0.10
1.24%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
6.87 - 8.16
1年トータルリターン
11.17%
年初来リターン
6.25%
前日終値
8.06
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
8.16
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2017)
41.930
設定日
02/24/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN BEATTY / TED MALONEY
定額申込手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MFSUSECF:CN
MFS US Equity Core Fund
|1.87 百万
|30.85 百万
|98.97
企業概要
DFS GIF American Equity MFS is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's investment objective seeks to outperform the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in equity securities of corporations located in the United States.
住所Desjardins Trust Investment Services
1 Complexe Desjardins, Suite 1422
PO Box 34, Desjardins Station
Montreal, Quebec H5B 1E4
Canada
電話番号1-514-286-3225
Webサイトwww.desjardins.com