IMPAM14:CN
8.86
CAD
0.05
0.56%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
8.91
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
8.86
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
55.560
設定日
10/29/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN BEATTY / TED MALONEY
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MFSUSECF:CN
MFS US Equity Core Fund
|1.97 百万
|32.54 百万
|100.18
企業概要
DFS GIF American Equity MFS is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's investment objective seeks to outperform the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in equity securities of corporations located in the United States.
住所Desjardins Trust Investment Services
1 Complexe Desjardins, Suite 1422
PO Box 34, Desjardins Station
Montreal, Quebec H5B 1E4
Canada
電話番号1-514-286-3225
Webサイトwww.desjardins.com