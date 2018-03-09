Voya Index Solution 2050 Por
IDXSX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.74
USD
0.22
1.33%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
14.23 - 17.37
1年トータルリターン
17.69%
年初来リターン
2.70%
前日終値
16.52
ファンド分類
Target 2046-2050
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
16.74
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
138.719
設定日
05/28/2009
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0511
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.31%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.15%
信託報酬額
0.21%
経費率
0.54%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|3.14 百万
|49.25 百万
|42.09
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|2.39 百万
|25.69 百万
|21.95
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|795.91 千
|12.98 百万
|11.09
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|775.04 千
|9.98 百万
|8.53
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|371.13 千
|5.83 百万
|4.98
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|428.03 千
|4.53 百万
|3.87
|
TPH8:IND
|18.00
|2.90 百万
|2.48
|
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
|15.21 千
|2.05 百万
|1.75
|
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
|313.36 千
|1.57 百万
|1.34
|
RWX:US
SPDR DJｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾘｱﾙｴｽﾃｰﾄETF
|38.70 千
|1.57 百万
|1.34
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2050 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2050. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-