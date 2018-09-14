Voya Index Solution 2050 Por
IDXPX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.27
USD
0.02
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
14.99 - 16.96
1年トータルリターン
9.01%
年初来リターン
2.98%
前日終値
16.25
ファンド分類
Target 2046-2050
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
16.27
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
180.128
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.0931
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.69%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.64%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|4.80 百万
|77.40 百万
|48.67
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|3.78 百万
|38.59 百万
|24.27
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|1.33 百万
|15.55 百万
|9.78
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|773.43 千
|11.33 百万
|7.13
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|624.33 千
|6.42 百万
|4.04
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|317.37 千
|5.02 百万
|3.16
|
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
|434.35 千
|2.16 百万
|1.36
|
ESU8:IND
|12.00
|1.63 百万
|1.03
|
VNQ:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ不動産ETF
|14.50 千
|1.18 百万
|0.74
|
RWX:US
SPDR DJｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾘｱﾙｴｽﾃｰﾄETF
|27.18 千
|1.06 百万
|0.67
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2050 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2050. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-