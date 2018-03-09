Voya Index Solution 2040 Por
IDXNX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.55
USD
0.21
1.29%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
14.18 - 17.13
1年トータルリターン
16.84%
年初来リターン
2.60%
前日終値
16.34
ファンド分類
Target 2036-2040
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
16.55
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
223.619
設定日
05/28/2009
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0611
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.37%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.15%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.52%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|5.15 百万
|80.86 百万
|42.03
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|3.58 百万
|38.47 百万
|19.99
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|955.01 千
|15.58 百万
|8.10
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|1.13 百万
|14.53 百万
|7.55
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|969.73 千
|10.27 百万
|5.34
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|612.30 千
|9.61 百万
|5.00
|
BKLN:US
ﾊﾟﾜｰｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｼﾆｱﾛｰﾝ･ﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵ
|228.68 千
|5.27 百万
|2.74
|
TPH8:IND
|32.00
|5.16 百万
|2.68
|
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
|25.92 千
|3.49 百万
|1.81
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|90.27 千
|3.31 百万
|1.72
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2040 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2040. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-