Voya Index Solution 2040 Por

IDXNX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.55
USD
0.21
1.29%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
14.18 - 17.13
1年トータルリターン
16.84%
年初来リターン
2.60%
前日終値
16.34
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2036-2040
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
16.55
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
223.619
設定日
05/28/2009
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0611
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.37%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.15%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.52%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
5.15 百万 80.86 百万 42.03
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
3.58 百万 38.47 百万 19.99
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
955.01 千 15.58 百万 8.10
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
1.13 百万 14.53 百万 7.55
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
969.73 千 10.27 百万 5.34
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
612.30 千 9.61 百万 5.00
BKLN:US
ﾊﾟﾜｰｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｼﾆｱﾛｰﾝ･ﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵ
228.68 千 5.27 百万 2.74
TPH8:IND
32.00 5.16 百万 2.68
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
25.92 千 3.49 百万 1.81
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
90.27 千 3.31 百万 1.72
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2040 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2040. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所
VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-