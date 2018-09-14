Voya Index Solution 2040 Por
IDXMX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.36
USD
0.02
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
15.09 - 16.98
1年トータルリターン
9.06%
年初来リターン
3.25%
前日終値
16.34
52週レンジ
15.09 - 16.98
1年トータルリターン
9.28%
年初来リターン
3.25%
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2036-2040
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
16.36
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
278.722
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.1018
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.84%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.37%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|7.11 百万
|114.61 百万
|45.65
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|5.48 百万
|55.99 百万
|22.30
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|1.69 百万
|19.85 百万
|7.91
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|1.80 百万
|18.52 百万
|7.37
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|1.05 百万
|15.35 百万
|6.11
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|500.80 千
|7.92 百万
|3.15
|
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
|305.40 千
|6.99 百万
|2.79
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|131.29 千
|4.66 百万
|1.86
|
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
|692.42 千
|3.45 百万
|1.37
|
ESU8:IND
|18.00
|2.45 百万
|0.98
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2040 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2040. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-