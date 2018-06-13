Voya Index Solution 2040 Por
IDXLX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.72
USD
0.04
0.24%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
14.90 - 17.38
1年トータルリターン
11.58%
年初来リターン
2.20%
前日終値
16.76
ファンド分類
Target 2036-2040
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
16.72
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/14/2018)
253.117
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0741
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.44%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.12%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|6.03 百万
|94.00 百万
|42.37
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|4.17 百万
|44.51 百万
|20.06
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|1.10 百万
|17.86 百万
|8.05
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|1.26 百万
|16.60 百万
|7.48
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|1.17 百万
|12.09 百万
|5.45
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|718.35 千
|11.27 百万
|5.08
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|117.82 千
|4.22 百万
|1.90
|
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
|30.02 千
|4.09 百万
|1.84
|
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
|631.42 千
|3.15 百万
|1.42
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2040 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2040. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-