Voya Index Solution 2030 Por
IDXIX:US
NASDAQ GM
15.25
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
14.31 - 15.80
1年トータルリターン
7.21%
年初来リターン
2.32%
前日終値
15.25
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
15.25
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
401.841
設定日
05/28/2009
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.1202
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.79%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.40%
信託報酬額
0.23%
経費率
0.53%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|9.11 百万
|146.76 百万
|38.91
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|7.85 百万
|80.67 百万
|21.38
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|6.79 百万
|69.34 百万
|18.38
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|2.09 百万
|24.52 百万
|6.50
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|1.05 百万
|15.37 百万
|4.07
|
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
|624.21 千
|14.29 百万
|3.79
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|499.81 千
|7.90 百万
|2.09
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|201.25 千
|7.14 百万
|1.89
|
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
|1.06 百万
|5.29 百万
|1.40
|
ESU8:IND
|28.00
|3.81 百万
|1.01
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2030 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2030. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
