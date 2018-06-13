Voya Index Solution 2030 Por
IDXGX:US
NASDAQ GM
15.89
USD
0.04
0.25%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
14.44 - 16.47
1年トータルリターン
9.52%
年初来リターン
1.53%
前日終値
15.93
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2026-2030
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.89
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
378.888
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0697
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.44%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.13%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|8.48 百万
|132.18 百万
|37.75
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|5.57 百万
|59.40 百万
|16.97
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|5.24 百万
|54.26 百万
|15.50
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|1.58 百万
|20.83 百万
|5.95
|
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
|758.27 千
|17.54 百万
|5.01
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|1.08 百万
|17.51 百万
|5.00
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|901.73 千
|14.15 百万
|4.04
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|193.92 千
|6.95 百万
|1.99
|
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
|49.41 千
|6.72 百万
|1.92
|
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
|1.00 百万
|4.99 百万
|1.43
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2030 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2030. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-