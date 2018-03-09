Voya Index Solution 2030 Por
IDXFX:US
NASDAQ GM
15.56
USD
0.16
1.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
13.64 - 16.07
1年トータルリターン
14.60%
年初来リターン
1.83%
ファンド分類
Target 2026-2030
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
15.56
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
351.375
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0455
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.29%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.63%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|7.34 百万
|115.33 百万
|37.77
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|4.86 百万
|52.29 百万
|17.12
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|4.47 百万
|47.37 百万
|15.51
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|1.44 百万
|18.55 百万
|6.07
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|952.21 千
|15.53 百万
|5.09
|
BKLN:US
ﾊﾟﾜｰｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｼﾆｱﾛｰﾝ･ﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵ
|588.81 千
|13.57 百万
|4.44
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|781.58 千
|12.27 百万
|4.02
|
TPH8:IND
|50.00
|8.06 百万
|2.64
|
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
|40.80 千
|5.50 百万
|1.80
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|142.10 千
|5.22 百万
|1.71
企業概要
Voya Index Solution 2030 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2030. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-