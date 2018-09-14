Voya Index Solution 2020 Por

IDXDX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.13
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
12.70 - 13.53
1年トータルリターン
4.36%
年初来リターン
1.10%
前日終値
13.13
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2016-2020
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
13.13
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
302.304
設定日
05/28/2009
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.1379
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.05%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.40%
信託報酬額
0.23%
経費率
0.53%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
9.73 百万 100.00 百万 32.34
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
4.93 百万 79.49 百万 25.71
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
2.99 百万 30.57 百万 9.88
TUU8:COM
112.00 23.72 百万 7.67
SCHP:US
ｼｭﾜﾌﾞ米国TIPS ETF
251.45 千 13.81 百万 4.46
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
593.88 千 13.60 百万 4.40
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
796.53 千 9.34 百万 3.02
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
398.52 千 5.84 百万 1.89
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
153.18 千 5.43 百万 1.76
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
807.99 千 4.02 百万 1.30
企業概要
ING Index Solution 2020 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2020. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所
VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-