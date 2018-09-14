Voya Index Solution 2020 Por
52週レンジ
12.70 - 13.53
1年トータルリターン
4.44%
年初来リターン
1.10%
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2016-2020
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
13.13
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
302.304
設定日
05/28/2009
直近配当額 ( 08/03/2018)
0.1379
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.05%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.40%
信託報酬額
0.23%
経費率
0.53%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|9.73 百万
|100.00 百万
|32.34
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|4.93 百万
|79.49 百万
|25.71
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|2.99 百万
|30.57 百万
|9.88
|
TUU8:COM
|112.00
|23.72 百万
|7.67
|
SCHP:US
ｼｭﾜﾌﾞ米国TIPS ETF
|251.45 千
|13.81 百万
|4.46
|
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
|593.88 千
|13.60 百万
|4.40
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|796.53 千
|9.34 百万
|3.02
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|398.52 千
|5.84 百万
|1.89
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|153.18 千
|5.43 百万
|1.76
|
CRSOX:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨ･ｽｲｽ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼ
|807.99 千
|4.02 百万
|1.30
企業概要
ING Index Solution 2020 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2020. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-