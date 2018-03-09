Voya Index Solution 2020 Por
IDXCX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.61
USD
0.09
0.67%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
12.49 - 13.96
1年トータルリターン
9.40%
年初来リターン
0.52%
前日終値
13.52
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2016-2020
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
13.61
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
267.687
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0755
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.55%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.38%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|9.04 百万
|95.75 百万
|39.01
|
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|3.74 百万
|58.68 百万
|23.91
|
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|2.54 百万
|27.29 百万
|11.12
|
BKLN:US
ﾊﾟﾜｰｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｼﾆｱﾛｰﾝ･ﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵ
|498.11 千
|11.48 百万
|4.68
|
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|679.45 千
|8.75 百万
|3.57
|
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|462.20 千
|7.54 百万
|3.07
|
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|474.19 千
|7.44 百万
|3.03
|
TPH8:IND
|43.00
|6.93 百万
|2.83
|
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
|34.64 千
|4.66 百万
|1.90
|
SHY:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国債1-3年ETF
|53.23 千
|4.46 百万
|1.82
企業概要
ING Index Solution 2020 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2020. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
