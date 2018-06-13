Voya Index Solution 2020 Por

IDXAX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.29
USD
0.03
0.23%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
12.60 - 13.68
1年トータルリターン
5.01%
年初来リターン
0.15%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
13.29
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/14/2018)
286.197
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0551
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.41%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.63%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
10.34 百万 107.10 百万 39.82
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
4.08 百万 63.54 百万 23.62
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
2.73 百万 29.13 百万 10.83
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
585.98 千 13.55 百万 5.04
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
697.80 千 9.20 百万 3.42
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
511.89 千 8.03 百万 2.99
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
490.01 千 7.95 百万 2.96
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
149.85 千 5.37 百万 2.00
SHY:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国債1-3年ETF
62.34 千 5.21 百万 1.94
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
38.20 千 5.20 百万 1.93
企業概要
ING Index Solution 2020 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2020. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所
VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-