Voya Index Solution 2020 Por
IDXAX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.29
USD
0.03
0.23%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Variable Annuity
商品分類
Variable Annuity
ファンド分類
Target 2016-2020
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
13.29
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/14/2018)
286.197
設定日
03/10/2008
直近配当額 ( 08/04/2017)
0.0551
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.41%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL L ZEMSKY / HALVARD KVAALE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.63%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
VPUPX:US
Voya US Bond Index Portfolio
|10.34 百万
|107.10 百万
|39.82
VPSPX:US
Voya US Stock Index Portfoli
|4.08 百万
|63.54 百万
|23.62
VIPPX:US
Voya International Index Por
|2.73 百万
|29.13 百万
|10.83
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
|585.98 千
|13.55 百万
|5.04
VPEPX:US
Voya Emerging Markets Index
|697.80 千
|9.20 百万
|3.42
VRSPX:US
Voya Russell Small Cap Index
|511.89 千
|8.03 百万
|2.99
VRMPX:US
Voya Russell Mid Cap Index P
|490.01 千
|7.95 百万
|2.96
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|149.85 千
|5.37 百万
|2.00
SHY:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国債1-3年ETF
|62.34 千
|5.21 百万
|1.94
IWF:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾗｯｾﾙ1000ｸﾞﾛｰｽETF
|38.20 千
|5.20 百万
|1.93
企業概要
ING Index Solution 2020 Portfolio is a variable annuity incorporated in the The Portfolio aims to provide total return consistent with an asset allocation targeted at retirement in approximately 2020. The Portfolio invests in a combination of underlying funds which are based on U.S. stock, international stock, U.S. bond and other fixed-income investments.
住所VOYA Partners Inc
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite
100
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
電話番号-
Webサイト
-