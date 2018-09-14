IA Ecoflex Diversified Incom
IDVINCCB:CN
33.92
CAD
0.03
0.09%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
31.98 - 34.52
1年トータルリターン
6.07%
年初来リターン
0.32%
前日終値
33.89
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
33.9171
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 08/31/2018)
463.845
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CLEMENT GIGNAC / LOUIS GAGNON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INAINNL:CN
SRP Prestige International E
|1.75 百万
|46.96 百万
|10.09
|
IACLCNSA:CN
IA Clarington Canadian Small
|3.58 百万
|42.94 百万
|9.22
|
AP233762:COR
|39.65 千
|39.54 百万
|8.49
|
IAEIEIA:CN
IA Ecoflextra Canadian Corpo
|2.76 百万
|29.73 百万
|6.39
|
XIU:CN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞS&P/TSX60ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ型
|765.26 千
|18.58 百万
|3.99
|
RAMERICI:CN
IA Clarington US Dividend Gr
|1.21 百万
|17.55 百万
|3.77
|
IASGTRCV:CN
Industrial Alliance SRP Glob
|719.23 千
|15.64 百万
|3.36
|
ZPR:CN
BMO S&P/TSXﾗﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾌﾟﾘﾌｧｰﾄﾞ･ｼ
|1.21 百万
|13.98 百万
|3.00
|
EEM:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄETF
|156.48 千
|8.93 百万
|1.92
|
AS036712:COR
|5.40 千
|5.38 百万
|1.16
企業概要
IA Ecoflex Diversified Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's objective is preservation of capital, current income, and moderate long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in an asset mix favoring current income.
住所Industrial Alliance Mutual Funds Inc
160 Eglinton Avenue East
7th Floor
Toronto, ON M4P 3B5
Canada
電話番号1-877-876-6989
Webサイトwww.iaclarington.com