IA Ecoflex Diversified Incom

IDVINCCB:CN
33.92
CAD
0.03
0.09%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
31.98 - 34.52
1年トータルリターン
6.07%
年初来リターン
0.32%
前日終値
33.89
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
33.9171
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 08/31/2018)
463.845
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CLEMENT GIGNAC / LOUIS GAGNON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
INAINNL:CN
SRP Prestige International E
1.75 百万 46.96 百万 10.09
IACLCNSA:CN
IA Clarington Canadian Small
3.58 百万 42.94 百万 9.22
AP233762:COR
39.65 千 39.54 百万 8.49
IAEIEIA:CN
IA Ecoflextra Canadian Corpo
2.76 百万 29.73 百万 6.39
XIU:CN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞS&P/TSX60ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ型
765.26 千 18.58 百万 3.99
RAMERICI:CN
IA Clarington US Dividend Gr
1.21 百万 17.55 百万 3.77
IASGTRCV:CN
Industrial Alliance SRP Glob
719.23 千 15.64 百万 3.36
ZPR:CN
BMO S&P/TSXﾗﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾌﾟﾘﾌｧｰﾄﾞ･ｼ
1.21 百万 13.98 百万 3.00
EEM:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄETF
156.48 千 8.93 百万 1.92
AS036712:COR
5.40 千 5.38 百万 1.16
企業概要
IA Ecoflex Diversified Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's objective is preservation of capital, current income, and moderate long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in an asset mix favoring current income.
住所
Industrial Alliance Mutual Funds Inc
160 Eglinton Avenue East
7th Floor
Toronto, ON M4P 3B5
Canada
電話番号
1-877-876-6989
Webサイト
www.iaclarington.com