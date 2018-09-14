Infrastructure Developments
IDVC:US
OTC US
0.00
USD
0.00
12.50%
更新日時 2018/09/14
始値
0.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.00 - 0.00
出来高
200,911
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.01
1年トータルリターン
-61.76%
年初来リターン
30.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (-) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (千 USD)
771.026
発行済株式数 (十億)
1.186
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Industrials
業種
Engineering & Construction Svcs
産業サブグループ
Engineering Services
企業概要
Infrastructure Developments Corp. is an engineering company. The Company is involved in all aspects of engineering and project management work, including the following: civil construction and engineering, waste management and remediation, eathmoving and mining, and oilfield infrastructure.
住所299 South Main
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
United States
電話番号1-801-488-2006
Webサイトwww.idvcinc.com