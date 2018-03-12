ICICI Prudential Multiple Yi
IC14ARD:IN
10.00
INR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 19:00 JST 2018/03/12
始値
10.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
10.00 - 10.00
前日終値
10.00
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.00
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (INR) ( -)
-
設定日
02/28/2018
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
ICICI Prudential Multiple Yield Fund - Series 14 - Plan A 1228 Days is a closed- end fund incorporated in India. The fund primarily seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities/debt instruments. It also aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing a portion of the Scheme's assets in equity and equity related instruments.
住所ICICI Prudential Asset Mgmt Co Ltd
3rd Floor, Hallmark Business Plaza,
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg,
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051, India
電話番号91-22-2642 8000
Webサイトwww.icicipruamc.com