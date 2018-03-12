Invesco Belt and Road Bond F
IBRAHMD:HK
99.98
HKD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 8:59 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
99.98 - 100.09
前日終値
99.98
99.98 - 100.09
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/13/2018)
99.98
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
11.350
設定日
03/01/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KEN HU / CHRIS LAU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Invesco Belt and Road Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hong Kong. The Fund's objective is achieve long-term total returns in terms of both income and capital growth. The Fund invests in debt securities whose issuers, guarantors and/or domiciled countries could or would directly or indirectly benefit from China's Belt and Road vision of increasing land and sea paths.
住所Invesco Hong Kong Ltd
41/F, Citibank Tower
3 Garden Road, Central
Hong Kong
電話番号(852) 3128-6000
Webサイトwww.invesco.com.hk