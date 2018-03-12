ICICI Prudential Business Cy
IBCS1RG:IN
BSE India
10.00
INR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 19:00 JST 2018/03/12
始値
10.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
10.00 - 10.00
前日終値
10.00
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.00
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
0.00%
始値
10.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
10.00 - 10.00
出来高
0
前日終値
10.00
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.00
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
0.00%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
13.49
資産総額 (十億 INR) ( 02/28/2018)
3.268
設定日
10/14/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-25.87%
乖離率52週平均値
-23.54%
ファンドマネージャ
MRINAL SINGH / MITTUL KALAWADIA
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund-Series 1 is a closed ended find incorporated in India. The fund aims to generate long term wealth creation. The fund's objective is to provide capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related securities with focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks.
住所ICICI Prudential Asset Mgmt Co Ltd
3rd Floor, Hallmark Business Plaza,
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg,
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051, India
電話番号91-22-2642 8000
Webサイトwww.icicipruamc.com