ING B Collect Portfolio - Pe
IBCPPOD:BB
1,134.15
EUR
8.59
0.76%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,099.27 - 1,190.78
1年トータルリターン
-1.42%
年初来リターン
-1.57%
前日終値
1,125.56
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,134.15
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
106.879
設定日
01/04/2008
直近配当額 ( 02/11/2010)
17
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
XAVIER CLEREBAUT / VANESSA PRISS
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
0.41%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INGSGZC:LX
NNｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｻｽﾃﾅﾌﾞﾙ･ｴｸｲﾃｨ
|1.85 千
|17.72 百万
|16.66
|
VUSD:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞS&P500
|390.73 千
|15.79 百万
|14.85
|
AEEM:FP
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨETF MSCI新興国市場UCIT
|2.88 百万
|11.41 百万
|10.73
|
INGREZC:LX
NN L Euro Fixed Income
|1.20 千
|7.96 百万
|7.49
|
INGGLRI:LX
NN L Global Real Estate
|964.25
|7.48 百万
|7.03
|
MEU:FP
ﾘｸｿｰMSCI欧州UCITS ETF(D-EUR)
|52.34 千
|6.77 百万
|6.36
|
CSPX:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ ｺｱS&P 500 UCITS ETF
|24.40 千
|4.97 百万
|4.67
|
WFIN:LN
SPDR MSCI World Financials U
|122.60 千
|4.18 百万
|3.93
|
INGJEZC:LX
NN L Japan Equity
|510.00
|4.09 百万
|3.85
|
NNLYOZE:LX
NN L First Class Yield Oppor
|564.00
|3.25 百万
|3.06
企業概要
ING Collect Portfolio Personal Portfolio Orange is an open-end insurance funds registered in Belgium. The objective is income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in other funds invested in stocks, bonds and money market securities. The investment strategy is dynamic.
住所NN (B) Collect Portfolio
Avenue Marnix 23
1000 Bruxelles
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.nnip.nl